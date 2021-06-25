Glo Gordon of MATRIXX

MATRIXX Software, a global provider of 5G monetisation for the communications industry, is partnering with Zain Iraq to help launch its new digital disruptor brand, oodi.

As Iraq’s all-digital telecom service, oodi launched in May and is powered by MATRIXX’s digital commerce platform. Built from scratch, oodi uses out-of-the-box MATRIXX capabilities to provide Iraqi customers with complete flexibility, transparency, and ease-of-use for their mobile experience.

“Our number one priority is to provide our customers with the best and most advanced services,” says, Ali Al-Zahid, CEO for Zain Iraq. “Delivering upon those promises requires forging partnerships with forward-thinking companies that can make the future of mobile services and customer experience a reality. MATRIXX is one of those partners.”

oodi aims to give Iraqi customers a simple, all-digital mobile experience that frees them from the traditional retail buying experience. From the moment customers download the new oodi app, they have the power to manage their mobile service. Whether it is all-digital sign-ups, customising plans, tracking spending in real time, or taking advantage of valuable add-ons and boosters, the new oodi app delivers Iraqi customers the mobile service of the future.

“We are so excited to support Zain Iraq’s focus on giving customers value beyond connectivity,” says Glo Gordon, MATRIXX CEO. “oodi’s vision of flexibility, transparency and ease-of-use for their customers is a driving force behind our product first solution. The future of telecom is digital experience, and we are excited to help our partners bring that future to life.”

MATRIXX Digital Commerce, the monetisation engine powering Zain Iraq’s new digital brand, delivers a truly flexible and transparent mobile experience, including the ability for users to create their own plan, as well as providing full visibility into account balances, services, and spending at all times.

As part of an entirely new digital infrastructure, Zain Iraq used MATRIXX’s API first design to easily integrate into its transformed technology infrastructure. With its cloud native architecture, the 5G-ready MATRIXX digital commerce platform is able to support Zain Iraq however it chooses to evolve for the future of mobile experience.

