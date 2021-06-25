Erwin Trautmann of DZS

DZS, a global provider in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, announced that long-time customer NetCom BW is leveraging the advanced DZS Velocity Fibre-to-the-Home and Fibre-to-the-Curb solutions to support the expansion and modernisation of its fibre optic network. NetCom BW brings ultra-fast hyper-broadband services to rural areas in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg and neighboring Bavaria.

A subsidiary of EnBW, NetCom is primarily active in subsidised municipal fibre optic communications services expansion. The company’s services include Internet and telephony products for residential customers as well as broadband connections for commercial and large-scale customers. With the new federal German subsidy for so-called “grey areas” of broadband coverage, the government is not only subsidising “white areas” with available broadband services below 30 megabits per second (Mbps), but also areas with broadband data rate availability of less than 100 Mbps.

“Connecting rural areas to high-speed Internet is one of the most important digitisation tasks of our time,” says Bernhard Palm, managing director of Netcom BW. “The federal government’s new subsidy program for ‘grey’ areas will provide another sustained boost to broadband expansion in these regions over the next few years. With its reliable and flexible access platforms, DZS can optimally support us in the modernisation and expansion of our fibre optic network.

Another reason for choosing DZS as a technology supplier in our multi-vendor strategy was the fact that we have already worked together successfully in the past. We look forward to further cooperation to provide broadband services to existing and new customers.”

NetCom uses the DZS Velocity MileGate fibre-to-the-home/fibre-to-the-curb access systems in its network. The project includes the modernisation of existing MileGate systems, the replacement of old DSLAM systems and the development of new locations and areas. The configuration of these systems for NetCom BW and their commissioning will be handled by EQOS Energie a regional Elite partner of DZS.

Today, fast and reliable Internet services are seen as just as necessary for municipalities as water and energy. If these services are not available, the competitiveness and attractiveness of a region will suffer. This has proven true for companies as well as private individuals and is vividly demonstrated by the strong increase in home office use during the pandemic.

Telecommuting in turn has led to heightened demand and rising requirements for high network quality and availability of network services. For NetCom, the DZS Velocity portfolio has successfully met this challenge head-on with its flexible and reliable multi-service broadband connectivity solutions.

“For many people, the state of the Internet is a decisive criterion when choosing where to live,” says, Erwin Trautmann, VP of EMEA sales at DZS. “NetCom’s actions and investments in southern Germany are proving to be truly transformational for the region. We are very pleased to be able to support NetCom with our access technology, innovation and constructive cooperation in connecting underserved areas to high-speed Internet. We look forward to working closely with EQOS Energie and NetCom as they continue to grow this network and provide digital empowerment to the businesses and residents of the region.”

