Bobby Srinivasan of Mobileum

Mobileum Inc. a global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Convene Networks, a technology provider of integrated core network solutions for 3G/4G/5G networks.

The acquisition expands Mobileum’s core network technology footprint, extending its portfolio of 5G Core (“5GC”) solutions and providing commercial off-the-shelf (“COTS”) 5G-in-a-box for small carriers and private networks.

This acquisition follows the recent acquisition of Developing Solutions and it is in line with Mobileum’s growth strategy since its acquisition by Audax Private Equity in 2016, as it continues building an integrated suite of analytics solutions to support telecom operators as they roll out 5G, launch new IoT services, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Mobileum’s Active Intelligence platform is a telecom-focused analytics technology that supports roaming, network services, security, risk management, and testing. Convene Networks will enhance its core network capabilities by providing network elements needed to support a fully virtualised, secure infrastructure and by extending critical 5G core authentication, subscription management, and analytics functions.

With these new capabilities, Mobileum can provide telecom operators a broader 5G network offering delivered as an integrated package, that is scalable and highly efficient, and which can be used to support small carriers and private network use cases.

“Convene Networks is an outstanding technology company with a set of innovative products that will help accelerate our 5G growth strategy. Mobileum’s portfolio of network solutions has been helping service providers monetise their network and service environments, enabling them to offer next generation B2B and B2C services with unparalleled efficiency. This acquisition strengthens our foundations and expands our solutions at the core of 5G and provides a “stronghold” to build and develop our 5G vision,” stated Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum.

Convene Networks’ product portfolio, including ConveneGSC GTP routing and session controller, ConveneHSS home subscriber server, ConveneEIR equipment identity register, will integrate with Mobileum’s Active Intelligence portfolio and its engineering team will reinforce Mobileum’s team of core network experts.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus