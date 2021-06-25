Ashley Stephenson of Corero

Corero Network Security plc, a provider of real-time, high-performance, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions announces the latest suite of enhancements to its award winning SmartWall Threat Defense Director solution.

These new capabilities make it easier than ever for Corero and Juniper customers to maintain business continuity with a cutting edge, automatic DDoS protection solution and deliver that as a value-add service to their downstream customers.

As DDoS attacks continue to grow in magnitude, frequency, and sophistication, it is no longer good business practice to address this growing problem with traditional blackholing, out-of-band scrubbing centres, on-demand cloud services, or manual intervention.

To help bridge this gap, Juniper Networks and Corero Network Security continue their well-established, successful partnership, delivering a revolutionary new solution against DDoS attacks by leveraging Juniper Networks MX Series Universal Routing Platforms and SmartWall software intelligence.

This joint DDoS solution delivers an automatic, real-time, detection and line-rate mitigation solution, which can scale from 100 Gbps to 40Tbps as a customer grows. It leverages always-on packet-level monitoring, automated machine analysis and high-performance infrastructure-based enforcement across the network edge.

Highlighting some of the enhancements made to SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD):

Visibility into 5G mobile traffic for subscriber-side DDoS protection with GTP payload inspection;

Attack source Geolocation and Autonomous System awareness IP intelligence Plug-in;

DDoS protection as a service with multi-tenant Service Portal and Tenant-Awareness Plug-in;

Flexible upstream Traffic Control with BGP policy for saturation prevention and multi-vendor support.

“The newest enhancements to SmartWall TDD now make it easier than ever for customers to deliver automatic, real-time DDoS protection. Our partnership with Juniper allows both Corero and Juniper to deploy an industry leading DDoS protection solution, leveraging their SDN-enabled MX Series routers and Corero’s software intelligence. These software enhancements enable us to deliver leading protection against the growing threat of DDoS.” says Corero CTO, Ashley Stephenson.

