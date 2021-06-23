Fabio Gatto of Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology announced that Vivo, the Brazilian subsidiary of Telefonica Group, has taken the next step in automating its B2B digital transformation program by implementing service order management and professional services including testing, migration and implementatio to improve customer experience and simplify its order processing system.

Netcracker will provide several components of its Service Management & Orchestration, part of Netcracker Digital OSS, including Service Catalogue, Service Inventory and Service Orchestration, which utilise intent-based orchestration, standard models and closed-loop control to automate services across different vendors, technologies and cloud platforms. This phase of Vivo’s digital transformation program will result in faster time to market for new and bundled services, greater productivity and increased sales.

“Netcracker’s experience, expertise and technology give us the tools to effectively streamline order management and provide an omnichannel customer experience,” says Andre Kriger, CIO at Vivo. “We look forward to continuing the relationship as we focus on our ongoing digital transformation.”

“Vivo is a great company to partner with because they understand their needs and the needs of the market,” says Fabio Gatto, general manager at Netcracker. “Vivo is committed to providing customers with a new level of service. Automating order management is a key step of this process, and we are excited to be the ones to help them achieve it.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus