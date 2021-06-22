Audrey Stone of Blueshift Memory

Blueshift Memory, designer of a novel proprietary high-speed memory architecture, is pleased to announce that it has become a member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.

“We are delighted to join the GSA, and to benefit from all the opportunities it offers for networking and innovative collaboration with other partners,” says Audrey Stone, CEO, Blueshift Memory. “As an innovative start-up, it is particularly important for Blueshift Memory to actively participate in the global semiconductor ecosystem and to forge new partnerships as we grow our business.”

“Blueshift Memory’s proprietary chip design optimises the memory architecture for more efficient handling of large data sets and time-critical data, enabling up to 1,000 times faster memory access for specific data-focused applications,” says Peter Marosan, founder and CTO of Blueshift Memory. “These potentially include high performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), 5G edge connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT).”

The focus of Blueshift Memory’s technology is the Cambridge Architecture, the next-generation technology for stored-program machines, designed to replace the currently-used modified Harvard architecture and to overcome the traditional constraints of the von Neumann bottleneck.

“We are very pleased to have Blueshift Memory join the GSA,” says Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “Blueshift Memory has developed a novel and exciting technology, and we look forward to them being an active participant in our industry events and interest groups. As the GSA gains new members, we are ultimately supporting and enhancing the global semiconductor ecosystem.”

As a member of the GSA, Blueshift Memory will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives may interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximise return on invested and intellectual capital.

