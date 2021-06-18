Andrea Dona of Vodafone

Vodafone has selected Ericsson cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core technology to power its core networks in Germany and the UK. The deployment is a significant step towards delivering the full potential of 5G services and future innovation to Vodafone’s consumer and enterprise customers in both countries.

In both markets, Ericsson will support Vodafone’s entire cloud-native 5G Core Standalone for packet core applications a critical milestone to deliver 5G Standalone connectivity services.

5G Standalone will power high-end, next-generation use cases and support applications requiring the fast connectivity, high data rates and lowest latency demands, as well as network slicing capabilities.

Technology and applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality, negligible latency and huge data-handling ability will be facilitated best by 5G Standalone all enabled by the secure network slicing, edge computing and service exposure capabilities of 5G Standalone core. The solutions are a major catalyst towards making the digital economy and Industry 4.0 a reality.

In the UK, the deployment will span five years and make Ericsson a key end-to-end 5G network partner for Vodafone. Deployment has already begun in Germany, including the launch of Europe’s large commercial 5G Standalone network in April.

Andrea Dona, chief network officer, Vodafone UK, says, “Our close collaboration with Ericsson has been significant in taking the next step for 5G innovation. In choosing to continue working with Ericsson’s leading solutions, we’re able to address new and developing enterprise, industry and society transformation business in the UK and Germany. Together, we’re creating a new digital area for our customers.”

Arun Bansal, president of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says, “As key partners in Vodafone’s digital journey, we have deployed 5G across Europe after years of joint innovation. Now, expanding on our existing Radio Access Network, our core network portfolio has been entrusted to bring 5G to the next level in Germany and the UK. With the economic, enterprise and societal gains 5G offers, I am truly excited to see both Germany and the UK flourish.”

