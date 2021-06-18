Wim te Niet of EXFO

Hyperoptic, a full fibre broadband provider, announced it has selected advanced network testing technology from EXFO Inc., the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, to support its ambitious expansion plan across the United Kingdom.

Hyperoptic is a nationwide internet service provider (ISP) that installs and maintains its own dedicated fibre optic network. It services multi-dwelling units through to single houses across over 40 UK towns and cities, and it is expanding its footprint via its partnerships with over 250 developers and 50 councils.

Deployments of this scale require an approach that is focused on both a fast and high-quality rollout; a “first-time-right” build is essential for foundational network infrastructure. This approach also mitigates a major challenge to bottom lines in the form of costly return visits to fix connection problems these additional “truck rolls” more than doubles the testing costs.

With its cloud-based Nova Fibre solution, EXFO’s technology will not only equip Hyperoptic to build their network right the first time, it will also allow the service provider’s teams to detect and fix common issues at a single point of intervention in the network, with just one truck roll.

“We are delighted to partner with EXFO, a company as completely fixated on quality as we are. Building it right the first time with high-tech network testing means that we will not only serve today’s customers, but generations to come,” says John Rich, head of test and diagnostics, Hyperoptic.

“EXFO’s Nova Fibre technology is the best of both worlds in that it is an off-the-shelf solution that is also highly flexible and customisable to our exacting needs, tailored to our engineers’ existing applications. Our customers can be confident that a Hyperoptic-built, EXFO-tested network means they are getting the very best.”

“Hyperoptic needed world-class testing for a world-class broadband network. As with all our customers, we were committed to working closely with Hyperoptic to adapt our solutions to their unique ecosystem,” says Wim te Niet, vice president, sales EMEA, EXFO.

“Nova Fibre leverages EXFO’s 35 years of fibre optic testing expertise, providing unmatched visibility into the quality of the build. This view is especially critical when service providers partner with contractors. And once the network is built, Hyperoptic will be able to remedy any issues in the network with one quick sweep. This kind of technology is a win for customers and service providers alike.”

