Rui Paiva of Mobileum

Mobileum Inc., a global provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, telco security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, reports that Bahrain’s National Broadband Network “BNET” has selected its Active Intelligence Platform for Risk Management.

BNET will deploy the latest release of Mobileum’s revenue assurance solution, RAID, enabling automation across key systems as part of its vision of creating a state-of-the-art digital communications infrastructure.

Launched in October 2019, BNET is an independent wholesale broadband provider, and a key part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s fifth National Telecommunication Plan to develop and enhance the telecommunication sector. BNET provides next-generation fibrE broadband connectivity solutions to all licensed telecom operators in Bahrain.

Mobileum’s Revenue Assurance solution will support BNET in the reduction of revenue leakage, relying on its next-generation automated control system to ensure that services are accurately billed and collected. Along with billing and payment assurance, the solution will also manage disputes and assure margins, contracts, and inventory.

This solution is designed on an elastic architecture which provides superior performance and scalability for analysing and processing data across many different network elements and business systems in real-time. BNET will also enhance this implementation with Mobileum’s margin analytics module, which will provide a tighter control over their business and product profitability. Mobileum’s solution is cloud-based and designed to tackle the critical challenges operators face in today’s growing communications ecosystem.

“By launching Mobileum’s Revenue Assurance solution, BNET is well-positioned to respond to a rapidly evolving business landscape, getting a strong visibility and control across the entire revenue chain,” stated Rui Paiva, chief of Mobileum’s risk management business. “BNET will be able to map and correlate multiple business processes across ordering, billing, accounting, and inventory systems, identify gaps where leakage occurs, protect margins and maximise monthly revenues.”

Jaber Almosallam

“BNET is excited to partner with Mobileum as we work to create a digital infrastructure that will speed up the growth of Bahrain’s telecommunications sector while leading to overall economic growth and consumer welfare across the Kingdom.

The implementation will allow us not only to reduce revenue leakage but also to improve operational efficiency and to improve customer experience by preventing errors in provisioning and digital activations, thus ensuring accurate billing and payments. We are pleased to find a partner who understands the industry challenges, has a clear product vision, and a strong record of innovation,” stated Jaber Almosallam, director of procurement and logistics at BNET.

