Thierry Marigny of Orange Jordan

Nokia announced that it has signed a three-year agreement with Orange Jordan to deploy more than 100,000 units of Nokia Wi-Fi Beacons across the country.

Nokia’s solution, including fibre modems and Wi-Fi beacons, will allow Orange Jordan to provide consistent Wi-Fi coverage even at the farthest places inside the premises. The Nokia beacons are available for both new and existing subscribers of Orange Jordan.

Nokia’s Wi-Fi solution uses mesh technology to provide seamless coverage and no service drops in the building’s farthest parts, making them suitable for large houses, gated communities and offices. Orange Jordan’s subscribers will be able to easily install and manage their Wi-Fi network through the Nokia Wi-Fi mobile app.

The Nokia Wi-Fi Beacons come with in-built intelligence enabling them to resolve problems like interference and connectivity issues. Superior quality of services will allow Orange Jordan to enhance customer experience, bring down operational costs and increase customer satisfaction.

Thierry Marigny, CEO of Orange Jordan, says, “As a responsible digital provider, we are keen to provide the fast, most reliable internet in the Kingdom, which calls for innovative solutions to ensure the best experience for all users. Our partnership with Nokia to offer its advanced solutions will surely enhance our customers’ Wi-Fi experience”.

Mohamed Salama, head of fixed networks, MEA, Nokia, says, “We have a longstanding partnership with Orange Jordan and are pleased to introduce our latest Wi-Fi solution which offers seamless reach into the farthermost parts of a building. Our beacons are easy to install and manage and will help our customer provide better network performance which will lead to increased usage and more revenue.”

