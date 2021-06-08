Tony Scarfo of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc, a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Intrado, a global provider of technology-enabled services, has chosen Ribbon Call Trust for STIR/SHAKEN compliance. Ribbon Call Trust is a comprehensive solution designed to validate a caller’s identity, intent, and reputation to mitigate fraud, nuisance and robocalls.

The solutions deployed by Intrado include Ribbon’s Session Border Controllers (SBC), Media Gateway (GSX) and Policy and Routing Server (PSX). Ribbon Call Trust provides Intrado with the network functions required to participate in STIR/SHAKEN and protect its enterprise customers against unwanted nuisance and robocalls. STIR/SHAKEN is an industry standard that stands for (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) STIR / (Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) SHAKEN.

The goal of STIR/SHAKEN is to restore the end user’s confidence and trust in receiving phone calls by enabling service providers to authenticate, sign and verify caller identity to protect their customers from malicious attacks, nuisance and robocalls. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has mandated that US service providers, unless granted an exception, implement the STIR/SHAKEN standard by June 30, 2021.

“Fraudsters and bad actors are becoming increasingly adept at conducting sophisticated, wide-scale attacks on enterprise communications systems – so we needed a solution that would provide our customers advanced security and protection against various IP-based telephony attacks and annoying nuisance and robocalls,” says, Juan Rosero, vice president of technology for Intrado. “Ribbon’s Call Trust solution delivers carrier-grade technology that enables us to have our calls signed and verified to ensure they are from legitimate sources. In addition to protecting our customers, we are also complying with the FCC’s mandate to implement the STIR/SHAKEN standard.”

“Our longstanding partnership with Intrado allows us to keep delivering solutions that enable their customers to have a superior enterprise communications and collaboration experience by leveraging some of the most advanced identity assurance solutions on the market,” said Tony Scarfo, EVP & general manager, cloud & edge business unit for Ribbon. “Our Call Trust portfolio is designed to examine calls in real-time, on a per-call basis to ensure that calls are legitimate.”

