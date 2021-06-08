Michael Ourabah of BSO

BSO, the global infrastructure and connectivity provider, announced that it has opened a new office in New Jersey with 20 staff members.

After expanding to the US market over five years ago and experiencing steady growth, the new office follows a year during which BSO has established itself as a provider in capital markets connectivity in North America. The business has seen a 40% year on year growth based on demand from high-frequency trading firms, brokers and banks seeking to connect to the main financial exchanges in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. BSO’s radio frequency network provides ultra-low latency connectivity to leading exchanges including CBOE, CME, NYSE, ICE, Nasdaq and Toronto’s TMX.

To meet demand, BSO acquired Apsara Networks in 2017 and has since expanded its network to reach over 240 global points of presence (PoPs) and more than 40 cloud on-ramps. In addition, the company has also developed low latency cloud-to-cloud and cloud connectivity solutions to support the cryptocurrency and digital asset trading communities.

Stephen McConnell

“The US and Canada are the key venues in global capital markets,” said Michael Ourabah, CEO of BSO. “As we emerge from the pandemic, we expect further demand for our ultra-low latency and crypto connectivity solutions. And our office in New Jersey will be critical to meeting this demand.”

“With a growing team of sales, product and engineering specialists we needed a bigger space,” says, Stephen McConnell, head of sales Americas at BSO “The new offices will bring us closer to our clients and we believe face-to-face contact with customers and staff will continue to be essential despite new virtual ways of working. The new office is a landmark moment in BSO’s global expansion.”

