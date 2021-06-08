In a move to better support clients on their journey towards digitalisation, Neeco Global ICT Services and ngena (the next generation enterprise network alliance) have announced they are to consolidate and extend their partnership, building on the outcomes of a successful first year.

The collaboration sees ngena’s end-to-end technology platform and Neeco’s Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) installation and maintenance expertise providing clients with increased agility and optimised performance.

Together Neeco and ngena will help enterprises secure and manage their growing distributed networks, while also increasing visibility and control. The partnership will also enable clients to cut the cost of data connectivity solutions and reduce provisioning time meaning applications are made accessible to customers at any time, in any location.

“We at Neeco are very pleased to further expand our partnership with ngena. The past year has proven the success of combining Neeco’s state of the art ICT capabilities and ngena’s SD-WAN as a Service. Togetherwe will stay committed to ensuring that the clients can grow their business through more flexible and resilient cloud services,” said Anna Gromilova, business development manager of Neeco Global ICT Services.

“Neeco is an essential partner of the ngena value proposition. They provide services globally with great expertise and the best solution of Customer Premises Equipment as a Service (CPE aaS) to ngena’s customers with reliability, professionalism, and flexibility. The capability of Neeco to adjust and define their offering to enterprises needs is a true Value-Add for ngena to deploy the best SD-WAN aaS solution in the market,” said Oliver Hubner, head of sales enablement at ngena.

Since the start of the partnership, ngena and Neeco have executed several successful projects and to date have installed more than 850 CPEs across the globe with more to come. Together the two companies will continue to provide tailor-made solutions designed specifically to address the unique challenges the clients are facing, create an impactful customer experience, and stay competitive in the modern digital world for continued future success.

ngena transforms networking for the Cloud era, connecting enterprises with the best in SD-WAN and SASE technology. The solution is delivered as a simple and powerful end-to-end Service, saving clients time and money while lowering risk and increasing agility. ngena is the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a Service company and the first to offer pre-built configuration for fast and secure deployment using its Connectivity Platform as a Service. ngena’s solution utilises cutting-edge technology that helps clients provide comprehensive, fully automated, and easy-to-use cloud services worldwide.

Neeco is a providing of complex ICT services internationally. In this instance, the company has leveraged its network of 26,000 fully qualified and trained engineers in more than 160 countries around the world to offer premium value-added managed services to support the deployment of ngena’s state-of-the-art cloud and virtualisation technologies.

This includes services such as staging, delivery, installation of CPEs, maintenance, and more all thanks to Neeco’s extensive network of partners. With Neeco acting as a single point of contact for complex ICT services, clients can focus on their core business matters while staying assured that everything is being taken care of.

Business partnerships such as this one are becoming a vital tool in this digital-first age to grow, learn, and seize new opportunities brought on by new technologies and more efficient processes. The strategic partnership between ngena and Neeco helps facilitate industry-wide innovation that can be scaled and positions both companies as providers for the next wave of digital transformation.

