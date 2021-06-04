Jason Wolf of Ping Identity

Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, has announced the addition of Jason Wolf as chief revenue officer. Wolf is a highly accomplished sales leader holding his most recent role as chief revenue officer at SAP, overseeing the spend management and network line of business.

Wolf will oversee Ping Identity’s global team of worldwide sales and revenue, channels, customer success, operations and enablement, leveraging his in-depth experience with go-to-market strategy, sales performance, customer success and operations of global field organisations. In addition to his global experience, Wolf has also worked closely to develop channel partners in prior roles, leading to successful transformation to cloud-based solutions.

“Jason brings critical global experience to our sales organisation, having managed and lived in multiple regions around the world,” says Kris Nagel, COO of Ping Identity. “His unique background of global sales leadership and go-to-market strategy will help accelerate our cloud initiatives and channel priorities, helping to fuel international growth. Everyone here is excited to welcome Jason to the team.”

“Identity and access management is essential to keeping people and businesses secure in the digital world,” says Wolf. “The identity and access management industry is primed for growth and innovation. I’m excited to join a company that has the historical knowledge of working with the world’s most complex enterprises, paired with the appetite to continue delivering the most streamlined and exceptional digital experiences for its customers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus