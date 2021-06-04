The telecoms industry has been targeting digital services for many years, looking to serve new and existing customers with additional digital offerings. However, until recently the digital service provider has been a unicorn. Now, though, the situation has changed, and VMware Telco Cloud explains here how it is turning myth into reality.

For communication service providers (CSPs) contemplating network transformation over the next few years, the question isn’t so much ‘What should we do?’ but ‘Where should we start?’

New 5G and edge innovations offer no shortage of options. With the ability to bring advanced edge intelligence close to users and tune network slices for the applications running on them, CSPs can do amazing innovative things. A world of new consumer and enterprise services – ultra-low latency applications, industrial automation, dynamic augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences, and many others – become possible.

At VMware, we know that no two transformation journeys will look the same. It’s why we designed our Telco Cloud portfolio from the ground up for versatility. We bring cloud-native flexibility, cloud-based service delivery, and end-to-end automation together in a single platform to support the full range of emerging 5G and edge use cases.

In reality, most CSPs will pick one or two areas to focus on, at least initially. But reality is boring. Let’s try something different: What if a service provider did everything? What would their network and services look like? What would they be able to do?

Let’s take a deep dive into this hypothetical unicorn service provider and see how they can use VMware Telco Cloud to reimagine their business.

Register now to read case study