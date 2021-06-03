Claus Dietze of TCA

The Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA) has released version 3.0 of its eUICC Profile Package: Interoperable Format Technical Specification. This major update aligns the specification which is used in every eSIM deployed in the field with 3GPP Release 16 to fully support 5G and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) functionality. The latest version of the specification also includes clarifications and guidance to further enhance eSIM interoperability.

The specification standardises the format used for remote loading of subscriptions onto eSIMs across deployed devices. This enables mobile network operators to load interoperable connectivity profiles in an eSIM, regardless of the SIM vendor.

“The publication of this specification marks a very significant step forward for the eSIM market. We are seeing robust eSIM growth, with our members reporting an 83% year-on-year increase to 309 million units in 2020, and sustaining this momentum requires approaches to enable secure, consistent and reliable remote eSIM provisioning,” comments Claus Dietze, chair of the TCA Board.

“Ensuring eSIM interoperability and expanding the benefits of the technology to emerging IoT market segments are key objectives for TCA, and fully aligning the specification with 3GPP Release 16 will help industry stakeholders unlock the growth opportunities presented by 5G connectivity and automotive use-cases.”

TCA is also finalising an associated test specification which provides a globally standardised means of testing products to ensure the connectivity profile is correctly loaded. Other TCA initiatives to promote eSIM interoperability include coordination with GSMA to ensure that ongoing eSIM standardisation activity addresses the unique requirements of the IoT ecosystem in a simple, scalable way. This includes the development of lightweight subscription profiles that are optimised for constrained IoT devices.

The eUICC Profile Package Specifications were first published in 2015 and TCA remains committed to their ongoing evolution. TCA’s membership includes global eSIM providers and the organisation works in close collaboration with other key industry stakeholders such as 3GPP, ETSI, GlobalPlatform and GSMA.

