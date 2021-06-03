Ian Watterson of CSG

CSG announces a multi-year contract/relationship extension with Vietnamobile, one of Asia Pacific’s mobile operators. As Vietnamobile’s technology provider of choice, CSG will drive their customer billing, mediation and settlement operations to support the company’s accelerated growth and the introduction of new products and services.

“Our rapid transition to digital mobile services across Vietnam is fueling an explosive wave of customer growth and demand,” says Christina Hui, CEO, Vietnamobile. “CSG has been our trusted technology provider for many years. We are excited to grow this relationship and leverage their leadership to help position us as the leading wireless services provider across Vietnam.”

Since its inception more than a decade ago, Vietnamobile has become one of the growing B2C mobile communications operators in the country. The company is fueling new growth by introducing innovative products to market faster and focusing on best-in-class customer experiences.

“Vietnamobile continues to lead the Vietnam market by selecting the best-in-class technology that allows it to innovate and offer superior customer experiences,” says Ian Watterson, head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific business. “We are proud to be Vietnamobile’s strategic technology provider and stand ready to support their growth and demand for innovative digital services.”

Telecommunications companies across Asia-Pacific and the world rely on CSG to monetise new offerings and protect and maintain existing revenue streams. The company’s broad portfolio of revenue management and digital wholesale solutions allows companies to efficiently shorten their time to market and reduce operational costs while delivering innovative services and extraordinary customer experiences.

