Infinera reports that UFINET, a neutral infrastructure wholesale operator in Latin America, has selected its ICE6 800G coherent technology for its new national long-haul network in Colombia.

This deployment will double the capacity of UFINET’s current network, enabling it to meet the growing bandwidth needs of its customers and provide connectivity in regions currently unconnected. Deploying Infinera’s ICE6-powered Compact Modular Platform on UFINET’s network will enable the company to cost-effectively and seamlessly increase the number of connectivity services it can provide to its customers.

UFINET is a neutral infrastructure operator serving the wholesale telecommunications market, providing capacity services and connectivity with a 75,000+ km optical fiber network connecting 17 countries in Latin America.

With Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution, UFINET will be able to offer new high-bandwidth connectivity with optical performance throughout Colombia. UFINET plans to deploy Infinera’s 800G solution across its terrestrial network to deliver maximum capacity at the longest reach and offer enhanced service flexibility while reducing operating costs.

Juan Carlos Naranjo

“UFINET aims to promote the development of next-gen, high-bandwidth internet, voice, and video services in regions across Latin America that need it the most,” says Juan Carlos Naranjo, chief technology officer at UFINET. “New, innovative technology like Infinera’s ICE6 will be at the heart of these developments, offering a solution that will help us deliver cost-effective high-capacity bandwidth to meet the growing needs of our service provider customers, helping them to deliver much-needed broadband access to households throughout Colombia.”

Nick Walden

“UFINET’s deployment of fifth-generation coherent technology will provide them with higher capacity and enhanced spectrum utilization over routes across the country,” says Nick Walden, senior vice president, worldwide sales, Infinera. “Deploying Infinera’s ICE6 solution will enable UFINET to deliver these benefits to their customers, providing service providers in the region with access to cost-effective, high-performance, and high-capacity services.”

