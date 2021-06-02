Jurgen Hatheier of Ciena

Altibox, one of the regional operators in Norway and Denmark, is utilising Ciena’s Waveserver 5 coherent optical solution to create a robust and flexible network for cloud providers, global webscale providers and large enterprises.

With Ciena’s technology, Altibox Carrier can quickly respond to unpredictable demands and deliver high bandwidth connectivity, up to 800Gb/s, across any path as needed. These benefits are key to Altibox Carrier as it rolls out its subsea and terrestrial network to support the hyper-growth in traffic driven by video, internet of things and new cloud services.

With this new pan-European network, Altibox Carrier will be better positioned to grow its wholesale business by providing new service offerings and connectivity to global cloud and content providers.

Key Facts:

To address surging demands for high-growth applications while also meeting low carbon footprint goals, global cloud and content providers are increasingly building new data centres in Norway and Denmark.

Ciena’s coherent optical solution enables Altibox Carrier to create an open, flexible architecture with rapid scalability in every direction and the ability to support new high bandwidth routes that connect these data centres to key digital hubs across Europe, including large cities such as Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Hamburg. With this move, Altibox Carrier is also strengthening its NO-UK submarine cable that spans 670km and connect routes between the Nordics, United Kingdom and US.

Altibox Carrier is deploying Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme and 6500 flexible grid colorless, directionless, contentionless open line system, all managed by Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. The solution helps lay the foundation for a fully adaptive network with a programmable infrastructure that leverages coherent technology innovations and automation to provide higher levels of scale and resilience. Additionally, the openness of Ciena’s coherent optical solution offers network operators complete freedom in choice of technology and consumption models.

“In Altibox Carrier, we mainly serve large scale customers in the 100G and above capacity range. We take great pride in responding quickly to our customers’ needs and can provide tailored solutions while retaining advantages of scale from using standardised building blocks. Our customers have the highest demand for quality and availability. With Ciena as a key partner, we look forward to offering our customers increased capacity at even shorter lead times.” says Svein Arild Ims, director Altibox Carrier.

“Innovation in today’s digital ecosystem requires a network that embraces automation, openness, and scalability. As Altibox Carrier makes strides in evolving its business, Ciena continues to deliver the industry standard for highly efficient and programmable networks that can quickly adapt to fuel digital demands.” says Jurgen Hatheier, chief technology officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Ciena.

