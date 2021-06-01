Jeremy Payne of Enghouse Interactive

Over a third (34%) of contact centre professionals, polled for a new survey commissioned by Enghouse Interactive, highlighted ‘security breaches’ (i.e. anonymous people entering meetings uninvited) as one of the biggest challenges their organisation faces when using video calls. This is second only to ‘applications crashing/freezing’, as referenced by 37%.

Security of video calls is, however, just one of a raft of broader security challenges contact centre staff are experiencing in the new ‘work from home’ environment. The two biggest security challenges overall that contact centre professionals identified for their team when working remotely were, ’employees accidentally opening phishing emails’ (31%) and ’employees using personal devices to store work material’ (also 31%).

Despite 98% of organisations having invested in technology to facilitate working from home, including 41% that spent on new software and 40% on new headsets, IT problems persist. In fact, 31% highlighted ‘poor connectivity of broadband’ among the biggest technology challenges their staff experience when dealing with customers from home, while 29% cited ‘slowness in accessing information needed for customer query resolution’. That’s a big issue both for agents and customers.

Jeremy Payne, group VP, marketing and alliances, Enghouse Interactive, says, “Issues of stress and poor mental health are likely to be exacerbated by the inevitable technical issues that can stem from keeping technology up and running when working from home. Agents working from home and using cloud may find that the drag and lag of having multiple windows open to access key information to help customers could slow query resolution.”

