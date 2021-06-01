Raghav Sahgal of Nokia

Nokia has collaborated with systems integrator, NetNordic, to enter into a frame agreement with Equinor, producers of oil, gas and wind power. The agreement is to deliver a private 4G and 5G-ready solution for Equinor’s international operations.

The industrial-grade private wireless technology will reportedly deliver the reliability, capacity, security and low latency needed to support collaboration between teams across Equinor’s installations.

The eight-year frame agreement will include hardware, software, design, radio planning, implementation and support. Under the agreement, the private LTE network will be installed this summer at Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal windfarms, located in the UK and both operated by Equinor.

Jarl Overby, NetNordic group CEO says, “Working with Nokia we are able to deliver the secure, smart, offshore wireless digital fabric that Equinor can use to support its communication and maintenance activities and safety objectives. This includes the flexibility to employ a wide range of integrated applications, including Nokia DAC teams comms and Nokia Drone Networks, and the capability to deploy them to the edge. This is a secure and resilient solution that will easily scale and evolve to 5G to meet their future needs.”

Raghav Sahgal, Nokia’s president of cloud and network services, comments, “Equinor is one of the most forward looking energy companies in the world, with a growing wind and renewables business and impressive sustainability targets for its oil and gas production. Nokia has a long history of working closely with the energy industry, and as the world leader in private wireless, we are pleased to deploy our 5G-ready technology to Equinor.

Nokia DAC solution comprises the Nokia 4.9G LTE and 5G Radio Access Network technology and Nokia Industrial devices. The solution also includes a large range of access points both for indoor and outdoor coverage, and an edge solution with complete packet core and application framework for edge computing.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 1,550 customers in the energy, transportation, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. Enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the big and advanced IP, optical and wireless networks on the planet.

The Nokia Bell Labs Future X for industries architecture provides a framework for enterprises to accelerate their digitalisation and automation journey to Industry 4.0. Nokia also has the private wireless space with many industries, and now has more than 290 large enterprise customers deploying it around the world, of which over 40 incorporate 5G.

