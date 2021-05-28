Bharti Airtel, communications solutions provider, says that it has upgraded its mobile network in Kerala to deliver better network experience for its customers.

Airtel has deployed an additional 5 Mhz spectrum in the 1800 Mhz and 10 MHz in 2300 band along with advance network software tools across its network in the state to significantly bolster high speed data capacity. The deployment will strengthen the network for Airtel customers across the state.

It will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas. The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services.

Airtel had acquired 1800, 2300 and 900 Mhz spectrum for Kerala during the recent auctions by the Government of India. With its diverse spectrum holdings across 1800 FDD, 2100 FDD, 2300 TDD, 900 FDD, the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G.

Marut Dilwari, COO Kerala, Bharti Airtel says, “Airtel is expanding its network with the same commitment to performance and reliability for which it has long been recognised and endorsed by the customers in Kerala. We are driven by the vision to provide ubiquitous connectivity and mobility to rural and urban customers alike. The additional network deployment and new technology upgrades will massively enhance our network capacity to serve the growing data requirement of customers.”

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge. Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage. Airtel’s network covers 96.34% population of the state.

