Nokia announced the deployment of multiple AI use cases delivered over public cloud, through collaboration with Microsoft.

By integrating Nokia’s security framework with Microsoft Azure’s digital architecture, communications service providers (CSPs) can securely inject AI into their networks nine times faster than using private cloud and scale fast across their network. AI use cases are essential for CSPs to manage the business complexity that 5G and cloud networks bring, and will help accelerate digital transformation.

Nokia AVA AI as a service allows CSPs to deploy AI use cases quickly and securely, completing data set-up in four weeks. By integrating Nokia’s security framework with Microsoft Azure’s digital architecture, deployment is much faster while concerns around data sovereignty and security are eliminated and global regulations respected. Azure’s platform enables Nokia’s AI deployments to be delivered fast and enables CSPs to scale fast across multiple clusters.

After the initial data set-up, CSPs can deploy additional AVA AI use cases within one week and ramp-up or ramp-down resources as needed within one day across multiple network clusters. The Nokia security framework on Azure ensures data is segregated and isolated to provide the same level of security as a private cloud.

Australian mobile operator TPG was the first commercial adopter of Nokia AVA AI on public cloud, using a local instance of Microsoft Azure. This means TPG can deploy and scale additional AI use cases fast and has been able to optimise network coverage, capacity and performance, for instance by:

Detecting network anomalies with great accuracy.

Reducing radio frequency optimisation cycle times by 50%, allowing them to be performed more frequently and at lower cost.

Decreasing CO2 emissions by eliminating drive-testing.

Declan O’Rourke, head of radio and device engineering TPG, says, “Nokia’s AVA AI as a service utilises artificial intelligence and analytics to help us maintain a first class, optimised service for our subscribers, helping us to predict and deal with issues before they occur.

Friedrich Trawoeger, vice president, cloud and cognitive services, Nokia says, “CSPs are under constant pressure to reduce costs by automating business processes through AI and machine learning. To meet market demands, telcos are turning to us for Telco AI-as-a-Service and this launch represents an important milestone in our multi-cloud strategy. Operators can achieve significantly faster implementation times and can access a library of AI use cases remotely to improve network performance, lower costs, and reduce environmental impact at the same time.”

Rick Lievano, CTO telecom, media & communications, Microsoft says, “Nokia AVA on Microsoft Azure infuses AI deep into the network, bringing a large library of use cases to securely streamline and optimise network operations leveraging open source compliant services managed by Microsoft Azure. Nokia AVA is a clear proof point that public clouds are ready to help service providers drive AI closed-loop automation while increasing speed, agility, and scalability.”

