Will augmented analytics unlock the value in your data?



Enterprises across the globe are drowning in data. There are lakes, warehouses, server farms and repositories that are full to bursting with data gathered from the digital processes of organisations.

Within this are gold nuggets of transformational insights but too often these are the proverbial needles to be discovered in giant haystacks.

Performing analytics is vital but data scientists are in short supply and the volume of data involved demands automated tools to be both quick enough to generate valuable insights and cheap enough to be viable at scale.

Augmented analytics is a concept that has emerged to address this need.

Inside This Guide:

Subex’s Vinod Kumar shares the detail on the company’s new HyperSense augmented analytics system and explains how it democratises data insights. 6-Page Report: Will augmented analytics unlock the value in your data? VanillaPlus assesses the extent to which augmented analytics will enable CSPs to uncover valuable insights from across their data lakes, warehouses and pools.

