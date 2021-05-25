Atul Jain of TEOCO

TEOCO, the provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs), has rolled out a number of upgrades to its ASSET network planning tool, bringing with it a variety of new innovative features and capabilities.

As the latest iteration of TEOCO’s flagship platform, ASSET 2021 Q2 symbolises the company’s continued commitment to providing its global CSP install base with the tools necessary to plan and manage modern networks, enhancing automation capabilities while simultaneously improving overall network planning efficiency.

Notable new features in the release include:

Crowdsourced data support – Allowing the easy import of crowdsourced data into the platform, thereby providing engineers a greater and more precise method of identifying capacity demand, benchmarking end-user experience, and validating coverage.

– Allowing the easy import of crowdsourced data into the platform, thereby providing engineers a greater and more precise method of identifying capacity demand, benchmarking end-user experience, and validating coverage. Support for NB-IoT – A dedicated technology pack for planning and dimensioning NB-IoT networks, allowing users to effectively design, build and manage Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN).

– A dedicated technology pack for planning and dimensioning NB-IoT networks, allowing users to effectively design, build and manage Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN). ASSET web – A simple and workflow-based web UI for planning tasks. This provides engineers with a lightweight platform from which they can update parameters and browse the site database from any device, anywhere.

These enhancements build on features added to ASSET in 2020, including increased support for 5G network modeling, advanced latency modeling, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

“We are pleased to offer customers an even greater number of functions and technical capabilities with the latest release of ASSET,” says Atul Jain, founder & CEO, TEOCO. “Crowdsourced data is becoming an important resource for operators when planning and building their networks. ASSET’s additional features now make it easier than ever for engineers to use these data insights to quickly and seamlessly deliver fit-for-purpose network designs.”

