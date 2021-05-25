Sutha Siva of Manx Telecom

Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Manx Telecom has relaunched its Global Solutions division under a new brand, OV, to serve the growing global IoT market along with its established global mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) and travel SIM business.

The name OV is derived from ‘Of Vannin’, the ancient word for the Isle of Man where Manx Telecom is based. Global Solutions was set up 10 years ago to build partnerships in markets outside of the Island leveraging Manx Telecom’s network infrastructure and roaming relationships with 600+ mobile operators in 170 countries.

Following rapid expansion due to the continued growth in demand for IoT cellular connectivity, OV already has partnerships with network providers worldwide, with over 5 million OV SIMs connecting IoT solutions. They can be used in smart devices in any areas requiring processes, controls, and automation to be delivered remotely. These include wearables for health tracking, connected cars, smart traffic management and connected medical devices in the healthcare sector, amongst others.

With access to multiple networks in each country for resilient services, OV SIMS can be combined with the ability to deliver voice services, which is especially useful in situations such as healthcare and wellbeing where there may be a need to speak to the IoT user.

Offering a flexible multi-tenant architecture, and enabling customers to partner with an unlimited number of distributors or resellers, OV’s intelligent management platform is secure, scalable and offers full visibility and easy configuration of all SIM profiles including usage and costs. OV also provides partners with a comprehensive range of MVNE and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) connectivity services. The GSMA forecasts the IoT market will expand to 25 billion connected devices by 2025.

Commenting on the launch, Sutha Siva, COO at Manx Telecom and CEO of OV, says, “The IoT and connected smart devices offer consumers and businesses endless possibilities that can improve how we live and work.” “Our mission at OV is to deliver the most appropriate connectivity solutions for customers’ IoT ecosystems so they can leverage the full potential of IoT and benefit from transformational productivity gains as a result.”

“Using OV’s portfolio of tools, services and products, combined with our expertise in successfully innovating, designing, and deploying IoT connectivity, we have been gearing up for growth in the IoT connectivity space and continue to invest heavily in our core infrastructure and network reach. We remain laser-focused on truly collaborating with our partners to deliver the best outcomes.”

Manx Telecom has been providing communications services throughout the Isle of Man for over 125 years and is the communications solutions provider on the Island. OV has used the Island as a platform to test and launch innovative products and services which it then rolls out across the world.

