Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT Cloud platform, has established a thriving IoT ecosystem by carefully selecting partnership companies in Europe. These diverse partnerships have been chosen to offer users a well-rounded suite of IoT solutions tailored to the needs of the European consumer.

By forging alliances with IoT market-leading players in the European IoT market, such as Supreme, Calex, Deltaco, and PVG, the Tuya platform and service ecosystem has become a one-stop destination for all smart home needs. Tuya Smart sees depending on these partnerships as a key component to increasing gains in the IoT market and bringing value to users, partner firms and the industry.

Key partners have been instrumental to Tuya to stretch its reach into the European region. For example, Tuya Smart’s strategic partnership with Supreme, the UK’s leading B2B battery and lighting distributor and a leader in the e-cigarette and vaping market, has expanded Tuya’s ecosystem reach into the consumer battery market.

Calex, a decorative lighting market leader based in the UK, is Tuya’s strategic partner. Calex opened the Experience Center featuring an IoT House in Netherlands in December 2020. This experience center acts as an interactive showcase of the key product advantages both firms offered to fit the needs of the European smart home market.

In the UK, Tuya has also worked with Link2Home, a partner with a comprehensive command of the IoT supply chain in the electrical fixture and accessories company. Through a strong manufacturing base and sales network, Link2Home has established relationships with the top home improvement stores, electrical wholesalers, and direct to consumers online throughout the globe.

Meanwhile, Tuya partners with LVWIT, a UK-based producer and distributor of professional and home LED lighting equipment, with a core focus on LED lighting and LED smart home products manufacturing. “Since the cooperation with Tuya began in 2020, we have provided over 100,000 individual intelligent lighting products to our customers. We are now able to offer our customers a smarter lighting experience, something that hasn’t previously been possible in the traditional lighting industry,” said Leo Lee, General Manager of LVWIT.

Besides the UK, Tuya has also worked extensively with Northern European brands to bring about a revolution in IoT consumer products through partnerships. In Sweden, Tuya has built a strategic partnership with Deltaco, an IT distributor with 28 brands in the Nordics region, leveraging on Deltaco’s strong, smart home product portfolio in the categories of power, light, security, and climate control. Its smart home products can be controlled on an app that incorporates Tuya’s IoT platform. Deltaco has grown rapidly to more than 100,000 users in the app and sold more than 300,000 smart home products.

Similarly in Norway, Tuya has worked with Lampemagasinet, a family-owned company specializing in lighting and lighting-related products for the Norway market. “Today if a customer walks into one of our shops and wonders what lightbulb to buy, we tell them they do not need to worry about the wattage or color temperature of the light – they can adjust that as they wish thanks to Tuya’s platform,” said Marius Johansen, the Import Manager of Lampemagasinet.

In the Netherlands, Tuya has established a strategic partnership with PVG, a market leader for paraffin heaters and mobile air conditioners, which enables them to offer for the first time a proven global single, uniform smart home solution for all PVG’s Wi-Fi products to connect to other open platforms like Google Home and Alexa. At the same time, Tuya will bank on PVG’s presence in the European smart home market to further its reach.

Working with regional partners can give all parties key competitive advantages that benefits end consumers. In Italy, Tuya has partnered with LIFE365 Italy S.p.A., a well-known import and distribution sales company of professional and consumer electronic products, whose B2B application, Homcloud, has more than 10,000 active clients.

“The in-depth cooperation with LIFE365 Italy S.p.A. will facilitate both sides to gain faster access to small and medium-sized stores in Italy, which will further improve the market share and influence of both companies in Italy and Europe at large,” said Tina Yu, General Manager of Eurasia Region from Tuya.

Also in Italy, Tuya has worked with Melchioni Ready, a company that already has a complete, safe, efficient, and smart solution in the market that can satisfy a range from individual consumers to large businesses. A common vision shared by both Melchioni Ready and Tuya is the achievement of interconnectedness of smart devices and a robust, fast, and secure cloud infrastructure that is necessary for achieving a home automation system.

By partnering with key companies in the European arena, Tuya Smart has paved the way to deliver high quality products and become a leader in the region for the smart home sector. Tuya has selected partners not only offering a wide range of products and services tailored to the needs of the European market, but selected companies that focus on delivering superior quality products and services. As IoT and smart home products gain traction in Europe, Tuya’s strategy for establishing a global and local ecosystem of IoT is starting to generate results. Tuya will continue to look for collaborations and strengthen existing ones, as it works towards the goal of making everything smart.

