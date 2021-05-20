Seigo Fukuhara of Telehouse Europe

Global colocation provider, Telehouse International Corporation of Europe, has announced two new appointments to its executive leadership team.

Seigo Fukuhara has been appointed as managing director & European Bloc chief, while Takayo Takamuro has assumed the position of deputy managing director.

Both Fukuhara and Takamuro join Telehouse from parent company KDDI, a Japanese telecommunications provider, and will oversee the continued growth of Telehouse Europe, the development of the company’s highly connected ecosystem and ensure an outstanding service for all customers. Mr. Fukuhara and Mrs Takamuro will be based in London, the European headquarters for Telehouse.

Fukuhara brings with him over 30 years’ experience in the data centre industry and was a member of the Telehouse board in 2011 and 2014. As managing director, he will lead the company’s ongoing European expansion, including the opening of Telehouse South in London in 2022, while also overseeing wider initiatives including staff welfare, client satisfaction and the company’s continued sustainability efforts.

As deputy MD, Takamuro will oversee the operational excellence and customer experience functions of the business, while ensuring resilience in its business environments. Like Fukuhara, she holds over 25 years’ experience in the data centre industry. Mrs Takamuro started her career in the telecoms industry in 1995, before moving on to lead global sales and business development for major manufacturers and finance companies.

The appointments come at a pivotal time for the company with the imminent expansion of its London Docklands campus. Already Europe’s connected data centre campus, the new data centre will be the company’s fifth Docklands based data centre and will support the growing demand for secure, resilient, colocation services as well as access to cloud players and managed services.

Fukuhara comments, “It’s a really exciting time to be joining and leading Telehouse Europe. The company has come a long way since it opened its first purpose-built UK colocation facility in 1990, establishing a reputation as a global data centre provider. We’re now entering the next phase of growth with the expansion of the London Docklands campus to include Telehouse South and I look forward overseeing the project as we build to launch, among many others across the continent.

Takamuro adds, “Telehouse Europe has achieved significant levels of success in the connectivity and data centre market, bringing reliability, resilience and best-in-class connectivity to each and every one of our customers. Providing outstanding service is at the heart of everything we do, and I look forward to continuing this legacy whilst helping the business maximise its corporate value.”

The executive changes are supported by a wave of other appointments within the Telehouse leadership team in response to the company’s continued growth. Michael Johnston has joined the company as head of service delivery, responsible for 24/7 service operations and delivery, while Mark Pestridge has been appointed senior customer experience director and Paul Lewis appointed senior operations director.

