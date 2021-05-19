Steven Bruny of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that its Session Border Controller 5400 has been certified by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as part of secure Microsoft Teams deployments across all DoD agencies and within its communications network.

The U.S. DoD Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification is the culmination of a rigorous process that tests solutions for quality, security, interoperability and reliability. Once solutions have achieved JITC certification, they are placed on the DISA Approved Products List (APL). Ribbon’s SBC is exclusively included in the System Under Test (SUT) for Microsoft Teams’ JITC certification.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with Microsoft and are very proud to be the Session Border Controller solution that enables Microsoft Teams to deliver secure voice calling within the Teams platform across the DoD and its agencies,” says Steven Bruny, executive vice president of sales for the Americas Region, Ribbon.

“DoD employees can now leverage all of the rich collaboration features the Teams platform offers including secure in-app voice calling powered by our market-proven Session Border Controller.”

“Achieving JITC certification for Microsoft Teams is a significant milestone that enables the DoD and its agencies to adopt modern secure communications and collaboration capabilities, enabling a more productive communications experience for its employees,” says Jason Payne, chief technology officer, Microsoft Federal. “Collaborating with Ribbon for its SBCs is another example of how we work closely with our ecosystem partners to extend the reach of Teams to the world’s most security-conscious environments.”

The Ribbon SBC 5400 is certified for Microsoft Teams and offers a number of features including advanced network security, intelligent session control, robust media services and SIP normalisation. The highly scalable solution can easily expand to 75,000 concurrent sessions via a simple software licensing model.

Ribbon’s SBC 5000 Series is JITC certified as a standalone SBC and was previously approved as part of a Microsoft Skype for Business JITC certified solution. This latest JITC certification adds to the extensive list of Ribbon solutions already available on the APL including the SBC Software Edition (SWe), SBC 7000 , G5 Media Gateway and the Ribbon Application Server (as both an Enterprise and Local Session Controller). In addition, Ribbon is part of one of the Voice over IP implementations in the agency’s history. The DoD leveraged Ribbon’s carrier-class Application Server for a 50,000-plus seat deployment.

