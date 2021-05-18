A study from OMDIA, commissioned by Orange, has been published on the socio-economic impact that 5G will have by 2030.

The study examines 5G in terms of enabled sales, employment and avoided greenhouse gas emissions in five European geographies, France, Spain, Belgium, Poland and Romania.

According to the report, 5G will have a positive impact across all three areas studied, with 5G-enabled sales set to surpass €400 billion, 25% of which will be seen in the manufacturing industry.

In addition, 33 megatons (Mt) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will be avoided by 5G uses in all sectors of the economy through the reduction of emissions and increased efficiency in energy consumption. The key findings include:

Impact on the environment:

33 Mt of greenhouse gas emissions will be avoided by 2030 through the use of 5G in all sectors of activity. This is equivalent to the emissions of a city like Berlin (33.5 Mt).

The Omdia study quantifies the impact of 5G at 10 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent avoided, or the equivalent of the cities of Paris and Marseille.

Impact on the economy and employment:

The report forecasts that by 2030 across these five markets there will be roughly €407 billion in 5G-enabled sales, and the creation of more than one million jobs (1,034,000).

Omdia forecasts that by 2030, in manufacturing alone, 5G-enabled sales will top 100 billion euros.

In fact, 5G-enabled sales will represent 3.3% of total sales in all five countries in 2030

The workstyle distribution across 16 industries indicates that a fifth of the global workforce, (or 635 million people) demonstrate workstyles in occupations that 5G can directly enhance.

For Orange, the environmental benefits highlighted in the report are essential. With Orange’s ambitious objective of being net zero by 2040, achieved through the transformation of its networks which represent around 84% of its energy consumption, 5G will be key.

The results of the study support Orange’s current strategy and push to develop new services and use cases that have a neutral or even positive environmental impact.

For a full copy of the report click here.

