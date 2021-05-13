Aqua Comms DAC, the owner and operator of America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2) and CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1) and Telia Carrier, an internet backbone provider, report that the two companies have successfully completed a trial with Ciena to offer 400GbE commercial services between New York and Frankfurt.

The trial follows the announcement that Aqua Comms upgraded its two Trans-Atlantic submarine cable routes with Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, which leverages WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology.

Aqua Comms provided the Trans-Atlantic capacity and 400GbE service from New York to London with Telia Carrier providing the ongoing terrestrial service from London to Frankfurt demonstrating that their traffic can be passed on seamlessly across their respective transmission networks and utilised on Telia Carrier’s IP Backbone (AS1299) with active 400G interfaces routing on both continents.

Aqua Comms’ chief commercial officer, Chris Bayly commented, “The trial is an exciting new initiative for Aqua Comms and Telia Carrier as we continue to respond to the growing demand for critical infrastructure services. The alliance with Telia Carrier and Ciena allows us to deliver a truly innovative solution that we believe will deliver efficiencies to our carrier, cloud and content clients as they strive to support the hyper growth traffic between the US and Europe.”

Telia Carrier’s vice president, sales, Ivo Pascucci says, “Staying ahead of our customers’ ever-increasing connectivity needs is paramount for us. This 400G pan-continental trial on a production network is all about ensuring the flexibility at all layers of the network, and especially in the underlying high-capacity transport infrastructure required for delivering the best high-performance connectivity for our customers in the US and Europe and for their end-users.”

“The race to 400G is on, and Telia Carrier and Aqua Comms continue trailblazing a path in the subsea market by evolving their networks to support the explosive traffic growth and high-bandwidth services driven by the cloud and video streaming,” says Ian Clarke, vice president of global submarine solutions, Ciena. “With WaveLogic 5 Extreme, Aqua Comms and Telia Carrier offer new 400GbE services to customers over the critical transatlantic route between New York and Frankfurt.”

Aqua Comms DAC is an Irish incorporated Carriers’ Carrier company, domiciled in Ireland. Its principal activities are the ownership and operation of a group of companies that provide capacity services across a subsea fibre optic telecommunications network. Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. It provides solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users.

