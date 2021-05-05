Rob Moore of VOSS Solutions

VOSS Solutions, a provider of unified communications (UC) and collaboration automation technology, reports that Alpine Health Technologies has selected VOSS-4-UC for its operational management. It has also chosen VOSS Assurance & Analytics for performance management and reporting.

Based in Puerto Rico, Alpine Health Technologies is a provider in telecommunications, software development, and network systems. The company has over 14 years of experience providing innovative technology solutions to the healthcare industry, with a goal to provide the necessary tools to optimise the performance of health services.

Having considerable experience in offering managed services to its clients, Alpine Health Technologies sought to expand into the hosted cloud UC-as-a-Service market, understanding the rich rewards its customers would experience if they had easy, cloud access to the latest UC and collaboration technology.

With a mixed estate of both Cisco and Microsoft UC and collaboration tools, Alpine approached VOSS with the need for a centralised automation and orchestration platform that would allow their team of systems engineers to easily administer their growing number of customers with a variety of communications requirements.

In April 2021, after a thorough competitive analysis, Alpine Health Technologies chose a comprehensive suite of products from VOSS:

Alpine chose to deploy VOSS-4-UC, the world’s most advanced UC and collaboration orchestration platform, comprising extensive automation management capabilities and pre-integration with multi-vendor and business applications. VOSS-4-UC will provide the highest levels of automation agility, enabling Alpine to create customised workflows that significantly lower their operating costs and meet their business needs now and as they evolve in the future. VOSS Analytics will pull data from all dimensions and incorporate advanced data logic to produce intelligent business reports for the team. UC performance management and optimisation – Alpine selected the VOSS Assurance suite giving access to actionable intelligence about their collaboration platform, and enabling them to visualise and actively manage the performance and quality of their collaboration suite, across its lifecycle. With this deep insight into their UCaaS platform, Alpine will be able to continually improve and optimise their environment, to provide the very best communications experience for their customers.

By choosing the VOSS suite of products, Alpine will be able to automate its customer onboarding process, making it seamless, cost-effective, rapid, and repeatable. Alpine will manage its entire UCaaS offering and all of its customers from a single pane of glass, and extend self-service and administration to its end customers with role-based access control, through VOSS Business Admin Portal.

Rob Moore, chief customer officer at VOSS, commented, “With VOSS, Alpine is in a great position to rapidly provide UCaaS at scale to customers across the region. And, as these multi-vendor technologies evolve and Alpine’s UCaaS offerings become more complex, VOSS will absorb this complexity enabling Alpine to continue remaining a competitive, cost-effective and a reliable service for its customers.”

Hiram Lopez, director of infrastructure & operations at Alpine Health Technologies, Corp. added, “VOSS will provide a single point of integration for our UC and business applications, allowing us to optimise service delivery through automation, resolve any problems quickly, and provide our customers with a state-of-the-art yet cost-effective hosted collaboration platform.”

