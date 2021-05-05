Colt Technology Services has agreed a 10-year strategic partnership with Accedian. Through the partnership, Accedian Skylight will deliver analytics and a performance foundation for the entire service architecture of the Colt IQ Network with the goal of empowering Colt’s enterprise customers with real-time visibility and assurance to optimise their digital experiences.

The enterprise of tomorrow is reliant on a digital ecosystem of partners to achieve their corporate objectives and results. The Colt IQ Network is enabling the intelligent enterprise, with smart data centre and enterprise connectivity solutions that deliver exceptional application performance, availability and return on investmen; Accedian Skylight is the engine that powers the assured experience of those connectivity services. The Accedian and Colt partnership will also improve end-to-end customer service quality and visibility through the following:

Real-time visibility into network and application performance through self-service portals, providing actionable insights and enabling more informed business decisions

Intelligence driven from machine-learning and AI capabilities within Skylight performance analytics to provide a new depth of understanding around end user experience and how services are operating

Tailored dashboards and reporting capabilities, fully-configurable by end users, for key metrics and data to fulfill individual customer needs