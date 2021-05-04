Louis Hall of Cerillion

Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced that its Convergent Charging System (CCS) is powering the 5G rollout for SWAN Mobile (brand 4ka), a rapidly developing telecommunications service provider in Slovakia.

Initially available in the capital city, Bratislava, and extending to regional cities by the end of 2021, SWAN Mobile aims to disrupt the market by automatically providing seamless access to 5G services for anyone with a 5G compatible device and at no additional cost.

Cerillion CCS delivers the next generation of convergent services, supporting all network types (fixed, mobile), all service types (voice, data, content) and all payment types (prepaid, postpaid) on one unified platform. Built from the ground up using the 3GPP charging specifications, CCS is a 5G-ready convergent charging system that can be deployed as a best-of-breed charging engine or as a pre-integrated component of Cerillion’s Enterprise BSS/OSS suite.

“Since our 4G launch in 2015, Cerillion has been a close partner of SWAN Mobile, helping us to grow our business as a new entrant within the Slovakian mobile market,” says Juraj Ondris, CEO, SWAN Mobile. “Cerillion’s open and standards-based products make them easy to integrate and upgrade, and we are very pleased with how straightforward it has been to rollout 5G.”

“SWAN Mobile’s approach of offering 5G services without charging a premium to its customers should be a big boost for Slovakian consumers and businesses alike,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “The introduction of 5G marks the beginning of another chapter in our relationship and we are delighted to be helping SWAN Mobile to expand its offerings and continue its growth.”

