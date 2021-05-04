Emir Aboulhosn of NetLync

NetLync launches to help mobile network operators accelerate eSIM adoption and create entirely digital user journeys for their subscribers and the next wave of connected devices.

NetLync originated from its sister company Sim Local, using their extensive tech development and expertise in telecoms and retail. With offices in London, Dublin, New Delhi and Vancouver, NetLync is a team of passionate telecom industry experts whose mission is to help Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) of all sizes embrace the opportunities created by eSIM technology.

NetLync’s UNITE Platform offers a complete end-to-end eSIM management and distribution solution. The key service elements include digital customer onboarding, white-label apps, eSIM subscription management, activation and provisioning, retail distribution, and more; everything needed to deliver a completely digital subscriber experience.

The company is already working with technology partners such as Giesecke + Devrient (G+D), in addition to OEMs creating eSIM-enabled devices for consumers worldwide. 94% of the 3.4 billion devices connected by eSIM in 2025 will be consumer devices such as smartphones, wearables, tablets and PCs, according to a recent publication by Juniper Research.

GSMA Intelligence revealed at the end of 2020, more than 175 MNOs and MVNOs covering 69 different markets offered eSIM as part of their service. With over 800 MNOs and 1500 MVNOs worldwide, the level of adoption is still early and there are many networks that have yet to adopt and offer eSIM to their subscribers.

Killian Whelan, chairman of NetLync, says, “Drawing on first-class telecoms and technology expertise, we are extremely excited to launch NetLync, which focuses heavily on our powerful UNITE Platform and eSIM solutions. The business split comes as Sim Local, the market leader in travel retail looks forward to the post-pandemic return to travel and the opportunity for us to leverage our technology to other industry stakeholders. With over 20 years’ experience, Emir brings a wealth of relevant expertise to this business, which will be vital in establishing NetLync as the market leader.”

Emir Aboulhosn, CEO at NetLync, comments, “I am extremely excited to head up the NetLync team. Our mission is to enable exceptional digital user journeys for mobile customers by providing eSIM management and digital enablement solutions to mobile network operators around the world. We’re looking forward to working closely with operators, OEMs and industry partners to make NetLync’s offer accessible across the entire sector.”

