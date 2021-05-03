Netcracker Technology and global satellite operator Telesat announced that Netcracker has been selected to implement its, cloud-native digital Business Support System/Operations Support System (BSS/OSS) software suite in support of Telesat’s latest technology offering, Telesat Lightspeed.

The advanced Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, Telesat Lightspeed will bring high-capacity, secure, reliable and affordable broadband connectivity with low latency to enterprise and government markets around the world. Telesat, an industry provider in the geostationary satellite business, will revolutionise the broadband connectivity space with Telesat Lightspeed, positioning the operator to be a disruptive force in the global satellite communications market.

The partnership includes deployment of Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS on Telesat’s state-of-the-art hybrid cloud infrastructure. Netcracker will provide Converged Charging and Rating; Product Catalogue; Configure, Price, Quote; Partner Lifecycle Management; Customer Billing Management and Active Mediation from Netcracker Digital BSS, and Active Resource Inventory, Service Quality Management, Service Orchestration and Configuration Management from Netcracker Digital OSS.

The BSS/OSS solution will support Telesat’s Sales, Order Management, Orchestration, Network Management and Service Assurance requirements for the Telesat Lightspeed network and will help Telesat deliver a differentiated customer experience across its portfolio of enterprise-grade connectivity products and services.

From seamless ordering including responsive and agile service configuration and modification to proactive network monitoring that guarantees high availability and assured performance, the fully integrated, end-to-end architecture will be a game changer for Telesat and its customers.

“The Netcracker full-stack BSS/OSS solution is optimised for global network deployments and provides the industry’s most powerful tools to quickly respond to customer needs and deliver new services to market,” says Erwin Hudson, vice president, LEO, at Telesat. “Telesat and Netcracker share a culture of innovation, and we are confident in their ability to deliver on our vision of a flexible and efficient cloud-native technology platform that will maximise the quality of experience for our customers.”

“LEO satellites are an exciting market and innovative way to deliver high-speed broadband to areas that are historically underserved as well as to service providers, enterprises and government entities around the world,” says Rohit Aggarwal, general manager at Netcracker. “We are delighted to work with an industry-leading operator like Telesat to help connect and empower customers no matter where they are located.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus