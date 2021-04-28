HUBER+SUHNER has launched SYLFA HD, a new front access solution to its comprehensive portfolio of scalable fibre management systems. With a versatile modular connectivity platform, SYLFA HD provides a space-saving structured cabling alternative for WAN/Access network, central office and data centre customers that is easy to install and manage.

The next-generation front access solution maximises space with high port density and patch cord overlength support. It features a module design that improves the ability to access incoming cables from the front or the rear boosting efficiency. The modules also provide a distinctive routing channel that respects the minimal banding radius and enables front accessibility without losing density.

The new front access features also eliminate the risk of cable movement and damage, removing the need to repair and replace parts of the system over the long term. This also reduces the extra effort needed for moves, adds and changes (MACs) and enables quicker access to fibre optic cabling. For situations where front access is preferred, SYLFA HD can enhance performance and drive business growth by saving valuable time and resources through easy installation and convenient access for ongoing maintenance.

“SYLFA HD consists of a fixed module design for front access fibre management that ensures safe and simple patching via a patented LC-XD push-pull connector that can be used in combination with all HUBER+SUHNER patch cords and cable systems. Additionally, its plug-and-play function combined with pre-terminated connectivity builds in extra effectiveness,” says Michal Pelikan, product manager fibre connectivity systems at HUBER+SUHNER. “With its structured design, SYLFA HD is a long-term investment for network operators that addresses the needs of today and is also scalable for the future.”

To meet future needs, SYLFA HD can be upgraded easily as demands increase. As a result, customers can optimise ownership and lifecycle costs, allowing capital and resources to be spent elsewhere. With its high-density capabilities, SYLFA HD offers greater bandwidth possibilities while saving much-needed space, leaving more room for performance- and revenue-driving active equipment.

For more information about the easy-to-use, next-generation SYLFA HD fibre management system, Click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus