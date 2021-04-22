Suresh Chintada of Subex

Subex, launches HyperSense, an end-to-end Augmented Analytics platform. It is designed to help enterprises make faster, better decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) across the data value chain.

Based on Subex’s extensive data analytics experience, HyperSense reportedly contains all the augmented analytics capabilities enterprises need in one flexible and modular platform. HyperSense‘s no-code capabilities allow users without a knowledge of coding to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting, and tuning AI models, and sharing their findings across the organisation.

Defined by Gartner, augmented analytics uses enabling technologies such as machine learning and AI to assist with data preparation, insight generation, and insight explanation. It empowers experts as well as non-data scientists by automating many aspects of data science, including model development, management and deployment of AI models.

AI is still in the early stages of meaningful adoption in many businesses. Enterprises eager to harness the promise of AI and machine learning technology typically encounter multiple roadblocks such as demonstrating proof of value through nimble pilots; the absence of an integrated AI and data stack, and a lack of AI skills.

HyperSense is said to solve all these challenges through five modular studios:

Data Management Studio gives users one-place access to batch and streaming data across multiple data formats and lets them search, enrich, structure, and validate the data collected from across the business;

Business Modelling Studio allows users to apply rules and run data audits in real-time, profile information, monitor and forecast business KPIs;

AI Studio adds AI capabilities such as model building, model diagnostics, explainable AI, and hyperparameter tuning;

Business Intelligence Studio visualises the data analytics output for fast insights and easy sharing;

Process Automation Studio allows users to create actions and workflows to drive forward decisions based on the data insights.

HyperSense also includes a number of pre-built analytics use cases in marketing, finance, and technology verticals for enterprises to deliver ultra-fast results. In addition, customers can use the HyperSense platform to build their own tailor-made, AI-powered analytics applications.

The cloud-native platform can be integrated with existing data management infrastructures or implemented as a standalone, plug-and-play data analytics solution.

Suresh Chintada, chief technology officer, Subex, comments, “Most enterprises struggle to implement AI with business value at its centre. Instead, AI initiatives are driven by data science teams, with little alignment between the priorities of business and IT. We developed HyperSense to address this; it gives organisations more autonomy, wider access to AI and machine learning, and puts more power into the hands of business users.

With this game-changing platform, businesses will be able to truly democratise AI and turn data into reliable insights with greater speed and efficiency, supporting elastic business models and significantly accelerating their business transformation.”

HyperSense is described by Subex as “a no-code, elastic, cloud-native platform built on open-source technology” that can be deployed on-premises, in a hybrid infrastructure, or in any cloud environment. The platform is designed to help enterprises augment ROI from analytics and increase efficiency across the entire data value chain.

