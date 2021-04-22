Bill Dellara of VOSS

VOSS Solutions, a provider of collaboration automation technology, has launched VOSS MaaS (Management as a Service).

VOSS MaaS is designed for enterprise who want to quickly take control of their collaboration solutions, and for service providers or managed service resellers who wish to administer multiple end-customer cloud collaboration environments from a managed service environment. VOSS MaaS aims to make it faster and easier to implement and realise the benefits of an end-to-end collaboration automation solution.

Dan Payne, CTO at VOSS, explained, “An increasing number of premises-based collaboration services are moving into the public cloud, and COVID-19 has accelerated this shift. Just because these solutions are migrating to the cloud, does not mean the complexity in managing these services goes away. In fact, the opposite. The adoption of this broad range of cloud-based business collaboration and productivity solutions introduces even more challenges in providing end users with a positive service experience.”

VOSS MaaS provides sophisticated management of cloud collaboration services, introducing advanced levels of automation to take care of day-to-day administration, eradicating all complexity that manual administration entails, and underpinning the organisation’s cloud communications strategy as it evolves.

By selecting VOSS MaaS, organisations can benefit from the full VOSS product suite, with the ease and elegance of a cloud model:

Collaboration audit and migration

VOSS M2UC is a highly sophisticated, big data transformation product suite that has been designed to carry out communications platform audits and migration projects. M2UC uses a revolutionary methodology to discover, extract, transform, validate, and load large volumes of data to automate a collaboration migration, enabling organisations to avoid lengthy, high-budget, high-risk, manual migrations. Collaboration automation and orchestration

VOSS-4-UC is the advanced collaboration automation platform, deployed by service providers and enterprise organisations in the retail, manufacturing, finance, government, and health arenas. VOSS-4-UC comprises an extensive array of collaboration automation management capabilities and pre-integration with other business applications, such as ServiceNow. The highest levels of automation agility within VOSS-4- UC enable you to create customised workflows that significantly lower your operating costs and meet your business needs now and as they evolve in the future. Comprehensive insight and intelligence into your collaboration performance

The VOSS Assurance suite helps you to optimise your business and operational performance while increasing user adoption, saving time and money. Giving you access to actionable intelligence about your collaboration platform, the VOSS Assurance suite enables you to visualise and actively manage the performance and quality of your collaboration suite, across the lifecycle. Integrating seamlessly with your business applications, the VOSS Assurance suite empowers you to resolve problems faster, make better, more informed decisions, and improve service delivery through automation.

Bill Dellara, VP product at VOSS, commented, “VOSS MaaS offers an alternative to the typical deployment of tools within an organisation’s data centre and hardware. This cloud delivery model from VOSS will unlock a wide range of benefits, such as getting up and running instantly, customising your MaaS platform to suit your changing needs, incurring zero maintenance and infrastructure costs, immediate access to the latest features, and so much more.”

