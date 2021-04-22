Fabian Worner of Dimetis

The software corporation Dimetis announces a change in the company’s top management. Fabian Worner takes over the management.

The former CEO of Dimetis GmbH, Thomas Will, resigned as managing director and is handing over to Fabian Worner. After a “far advanced restructuring” according to Thomas Will, Fabian Worner would like to commit himself to Dimetis GmbH as managing director. Thomas Will will remain with the company and will be responsible for sales in EMEA.

Fabian Worner has also been CEO of Controlware Holding GmbH since November 2015. “I would like to expressly thank Thomas Will for his loyalty to the company during this difficult time and look forward to our continued cooperation”, Fabian Worner says.

Dimetis is a global software development company serving the media and service provider industries. For over 20 years, Dimetis customers have trusted the company’s tools for automation, orchestration, broadcast management and control, NFV/SDN orchestration and much more.

