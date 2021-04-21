Louis Hall of Cerillion

Cerillion announced the general availability of Cerillion 21.1, a new release of its pre-integrated business & operations support systems (BSS/OSS) suite. This is designed to help Communications Services Providers (CSPs) maximise their potential in the burgeoning business-to-business (B2B) market.

Building on more than two decades of experience supporting the full range of consumer and business communications services, Cerillion 21.1 brings together the best of both worlds with digital first service management, mass market process automation and enterprise-wide analytics. Product highlights include:

Streamlined B2B Sales . Introduced as a completely new feature in Cerillion 21.1, Lead and Opportunity Management builds on the existing CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote) capabilities to provide a Cerillion-native B2B sales module for managing the complete lead > prospect > customer lifecycle. With the ability to convert leads into accounts and create opportunities linked to leads or accounts, Cerillion unifies the whole B2B sales workflow in one pre-integrated suite.

. Introduced as a completely new feature in Cerillion 21.1, Lead and Opportunity Management builds on the existing CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote) capabilities to provide a Cerillion-native B2B sales module for managing the complete lead > prospect > customer lifecycle. With the ability to convert leads into accounts and create opportunities linked to leads or accounts, Cerillion unifies the whole B2B sales workflow in one pre-integrated suite. Post-Sales Service Optimisation . New updates to Service Manager optimise B2B service management for bulk terminations and mass change orders.

. New updates to Service Manager optimise B2B service management for bulk terminations and mass change orders. Remote Working Models . Cerillion 21.1 helps business customers to support their employees who work from home with a dedicated portal for managing the ‘split billing’ of their communications services. Using a Self Service employer account, business administrators can manage which elements of an employee’s residential package will be paid for by the company, whilst employees retain control and billing responsibility for other service options and upgrades.

. Cerillion 21.1 helps business customers to support their employees who work from home with a dedicated portal for managing the ‘split billing’ of their communications services. Using a Self Service employer account, business administrators can manage which elements of an employee’s residential package will be paid for by the company, whilst employees retain control and billing responsibility for other service options and upgrades. Universal CRM Portal . Cerillion CRM Plus has been extended and enriched with plug and play integration of external data, making it a configurable portal and single source of the truth for all CSP users. Thirty party data ‘cards’ can be quickly integrated into user dashboards through open APIs or via Business Insights widgets, supporting both B2B and B2C use cases.

. Cerillion CRM Plus has been extended and enriched with plug and play integration of external data, making it a configurable portal and single source of the truth for all CSP users. Thirty party data ‘cards’ can be quickly integrated into user dashboards through open APIs or via Business Insights widgets, supporting both B2B and B2C use cases. Containerised Deployment. In addition to feature enrichment, Cerillion continues to evolve the architectural flexibility of the product suite, with containerised deployment on Red Hat OpenShift now available across its cloud, hosted and on-premises deployment options.

“The B2B market has long been heralded as the prized battleground for CSPs looking to create new revenue streams and leverage new technologies such as 5G, but many are still dogged by the inefficiencies and spiralling costs of integrating and maintaining heavily customised B2B systems,” comments Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. “Cerillion 21.1 addresses these issues head-on, empowering B2B sales teams whilst ensuring services are fulfilled efficiently, through an exciting set of new pre-integrated features and self-service capabilities.”

Cerillion delivers continual updates and enhancements through its Evergreen Software Model, which provides access to biannual software releases and ensures that its customers benefit from working with a vendor with a true product philosophy. Cerillion 21.1 is already under delivery to 2 customers, including the recently announced 10-year contract with Telesur.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus