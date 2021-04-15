Magdalena Dziewguc of Google Cloud

Pic Credit: Marta Wojtal / Google Cloud press materials

Google has announced that its newest Cloud region in Warsaw is now open. This is Google Cloud’s 25th location worldwide and the first cloud region to be opened in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

It provides companies from Poland and the neighbouring countries with access to the advanced cloud infrastructure. Google Cloud regions are part of the company’s global network that allows clients and partners to use the comprehensive portfolio of cloud products and services, deploy applications and move their IT systems to the cloud.

The Warsaw region will ensure low latency and offer the standard suite of Google Cloud services, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

During the virtual press conference, Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud’s country manager in Poland, commented, “Companies of all sizes and from every industry based in Poland and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe now have access to the cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, as well as the full-scale computing power of our global network. We hope that the new Google Cloud region will also help in recovery from the pandemic and will contribute to a thriving digital economy in Poland and the neighbouring countries.”

Among the Google customers in Poland already using its cloud services are PKO Bank Polski, Poland’s commercial bank, the country’s retailer LPP, as well as the region’s dynamically growing startups; appointments scheduling platform Booksy, travel booking company eSky and digital learning provider Brainly.

Artur Waliszewski, Google’s regional business director in Central and Eastern Europe, says, “This is another milestone in our commitment to Poland. It will also create additional opportunities for companies across CEE. Since our first office opened in Warsaw 15 years ago, we’ve been continuously working with our partners across multiple industries to help them build digital businesses and expand internationally. Now, with the major opportunities made possible by cloud computing, we want to help them leap forward and become global leaders.”

Google first announced its intention to open the Cloud region in Warsaw in 2019, when it signed a strategic partnership with Poland’s Domestic Cloud Provider (Chmura Krajowa). Earlier this year, Google also said that it is going to grow its Cloud engineering hub in Warsaw and named Dan Decasper, Google vice president, as the new head of the site. It will also expand its office in the city of Wrocław, by creating a team of specialists supporting enterprises’ implementations of cloud technologies.

