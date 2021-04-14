Killian Whelan of Sim Local

Sim Local, a global provider in eSIM technology and telecoms airport retail, and Vodafone UK announce that they will explore opportunities to collaborate to drive customer adoption of eSIM technology.

Sim Local plans to accelerate eSIM readiness across the global travel market. The GSMA predicts that by 2025, 35%+ of all smartphone network connections will be made using eSIM. This shift moving from a physical SIM card to a digital eSIM download is set to transform connectivity and revolutionise the way the consumer accesses mobile networks across the globe.

Key benefits for customers are a seamless connectivity where they do not need to wait for physical SIM cards to arrive. eSIM-capable devices allow for quicker and simpler connection to their network. Customers can have one device with two numbers to enjoy the flexibility on the same phone by using a physical SIM card, at the same time as an eSIM.

Sim Local has an extensive partnership portfolio, with technology partners such as Giesecke + Devrient (G+D), and retail affiliates globally. Working with Vodafone UK would further extend Sim Local’s ability to provide seamless connectivity to international travellers.

Killian Whelan, CEO of Sim Local comments, “eSIM technology is revolutionising the mobile industry at a rapid pace and will transform the way people connect to their everyday devices in the coming years, especially whilst travelling. As the travel market rebounds following the devasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will witness accelerated growth for eSIM both in the UK and across the globe. We are delighted to be working closely with Vodafone UK, to explore the benefits of eSIM to international travellers.”

“Sim Local is a valued partner and an expert in this space, with whom we have had many years of joint trading” says Jon Shaw, head of consumer sales at Vodafone UK. “We look forward to exploring eSIM opportunities together.”

For more information, please visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus