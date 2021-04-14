Douglas Vaz Benitez of Qualcomm

The launch of the Francisco Ros – Qualcomm Fellowship and Training Programme in 5G technology, a public-private partnership aimed at fostering 5G’s development in Spain. The initiative aims to identify, educate and attract home-grown talent interested in pursuing a career in the fast-growing 5G technology space.

Increasingly seen as an important driver for economic growth opportunities in any industry sector the programme will provide students with a holistic view of the technical and strategic aspects of the next generation of mobile technologies.

The one of its kind in Spain, this university programme is the result of a collaboration between the Rogelio Segovia Foundation for the Development of Telecommunications (Fundetel) with the support of Ad-Honorem Professor Francisco Ros and Qualcomm, the wireless technology innovator.

As part of the training programme, the course “Strategic and technical vision of 5G mobile communications” will be held at the Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros de Telecomunicación de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (ETSIT-UPM) between the April 12 and May 10.

This commitment has been designed to foster local talent in the 5G space. Qualcomm has also set up a scholarship programme for students at the ETSIT-UPM to carry out Final Degree Projects, Master’s Degree Projects, and Doctorate studies in mobile communications from this year until 2023/24. This course highlights the benefits of a public-private partnership to equip the next generation with the right technical skills for the future.

Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. says, “All of us at Qualcomm are very proud to work with Francisco Ros and the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid to help train and develop talent in 5G technologies. It is part of Qualcomm’s commitment to making Europe more connected, from urban centres to rural areas. Our vision is that everyone can reap the benefits of high-speed networks, whether it is industry, commerce, the public sector, agriculture or society as a whole.”

Francisco Ros, who has been the driving force behind the 5G training programme, says, “Given the emotional and professional ties I have with the ETSIT-UPM as a former professor and researcher, I am overwhelmed that my vision for the training programme has turned into reality with my esteemed colleague Jorge Perez, director of the course, at its helm. The rollout of 5G will be key to Spain’s continued economic success and I am humbled to play a part in the fostering of talent that is going to take on this important task.”

According to Douglas Vaz Benitez, sr. director of business development for Qualcomm Europe, Inc., and managing director of Qualcomm Spain, “5G has enormous potential to drive economic growth and sustainability, and we are pleased to work closely with public institutions to ensure that Spain is at the forefront of 5G deployment. We are very proud to be involved in developing the Spanish talent that will lay the foundations for our technological and economic future”.

Through this programme, Fundetel and Qualcomm are contributing to teaching, research and development in the areas of science, technology, culture and human knowledge, with special emphasis on the fields of information technology, telecommunications and electronics.

This programme is the result of a $300,000 (€250,699.50)contribution made by the Qualcomm Incorporated Fund at CAF America in honour of Francisco Ros, when he stepped down from the Qualcomm board of directors.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus