TelcoSwitch, a provider of hosted voice, Unified Communications and compliance solutions, has announced the acquisition of Coventry-based PBX Hosting Ltd.

The £4.5 million (€5.22 million) deal sees TelcoSwitch add a healthy base of 32,000 active users and channel partners to its business, complementing the continuing strong organic growth that makes up the majority of the TelcoSwitch customer base.

Founded in 2007, PBX Hosting delivers hosted UCaaS solutions to offices and contact centre environments through its base of loyal channel partners. The company will continue to trade independently post-acquisition given its strong regional brand presence, but its capabilities will be enhanced thanks to increased headcount from within the TelcoSwitch Group across sales, account management, support, DevOps and marketing.

PBX Hosting’s channel partners will also benefit from access to the growing UCaaS product portfolio of the wider TelcoSwitch Group. Moreover, the acquisition further boosts the technical proficiency of TelcoSwitch due to PBX Hosting’s management team and staff remaining in place, and provides TelcoSwitch with a regional office in the heart of the UK.

The acquisition is TelcoSwitch’s second of 2021, following the OneVoice deal announced in January. It also comes after securing a £4 million (€4.64 million) funding round at the turn of the year, and is the latest development in the leadership team’s efforts to grow the business across sectors and geographies.

Russell Lux, CEO at TelcoSwitch, says, “Acquisition activity is key for us as we expand our UCaaS intellectual property and footprint of channel partners.

“The PBX Hosting team have built a successful business, underpinned by great technology and a loyal customer base. We’re looking forward to welcoming them into the TelcoSwitch Group, and exploring the opportunity to add further value to their customers and partners through the wider product portfolio.”

Stuart Gibson, CEO at PBX Hosting, comments, “Russell and his team have built a rapidly growing and highly successful Tech Track 100 business. Both our companies are extremely well aligned on ethos, technology and how we support our partners, which is why TelcoSwitch is the ideal home for PBX Hosting. We can’t wait to get started in enhancing our offering to our collective partners and customers.”

