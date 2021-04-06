5G is bringing new rich streaming services to the cell phone market, catering for massive increases in broadband use. At the same time, it is set to transform the IoT market, bringing both rich new data services as well as enabling huge new volumes of connected devices.

While there is a natural limit to the number of smartphones one person needs, there are no such limits for IoT devices. IoT will be everywhere and 5G is set to make it happen.

Pretty soon, there will be more connected cellular IoT devices than cell phones – and that’s just the beginning.

This whitepaper by Bob Emmerson and Robin Duke-Woolley of Beecham Research, explores:

The key steps towards full 5G rollout and the new services implemented at each step

Projected growth of 5G broadband IoT connections over the next five years

How to meet the demands of massive IoT

How to enhance the ability of 5G devices to acquire, aggregate and process data

How 5G NB-IoT and LTE modules are enabling innovative smart solutions from smart grids to smart roads.

Register now to read the report!