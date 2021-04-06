The 5G Future Forum, based in London, UK, called for new members, The forum is a global industry group focused on driving rapid adoption of 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), specifically targeting mobile network operators.

The 5G Future Forum (5GFF) was established in January 2020 by network operators America Movil, KT Corp., Rogers, Telstra, Verizon, and Vodafone. The aim is to develop 5G interoperability specifications to accelerate the delivery of 5G and MEC solutions around the world.

The 5G Future Forum focuses on the global service delivery and the interoperable availability specifications to improve speed to market for developers and multinational enterprises working on 5G-enabled solutions. The Forum’s work will support development of public and private marketplaces to enhance developer and customer access to the global 5G ecosystem, and facilitates sharing of global best practices in technology deployment.

In August of 2020 5GFF publicly released abstracts of its technical specifications for “MEC Experience Management” and “MEC Deployment.” The six member companies have adopted and continue to refine these specifications as they deploy 5G and MEC into their respective networks to deliver new, innovative 5G services in an efficient, seamless, and assured manner.

New members will gain access to existing specification documents and the opportunity to contribute technical input as additional specifications are developed. Network operators interested in joining the 5GFF should visit here by April 26th, 2021.

“The 5G Future Forum has made important progress in developing specifications that are accelerating the 5G and MEC ecosystems,” says Rima Qureshi, chief strategy officer at Verizon. “We look forward to welcoming new members to 5GFF, as wider adoption of the specifications will benefit our customers and the entire industry.”

“Edge computing will be a catalyst for innovation across industries, delivering new solutions and allowing businesses to rethink how they work” comments Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business. “To truly unlock this important part of the 5G ecosystem, ease of use across geographies and devices is vital. New members of the 5G Future Forum will help to continue the progress toward this goal.”

“When uncertainties are rampant, a breakthrough can provide a beacon of opportunities previously untapped,” adds Jae-ho Song, CDXO of KT Corporation. “With a bolstered ecosystem of expanded partnerships, KT believes the 5G Future Forum will play a pivotal role in establishing the global edge market that drives innovation, collaboration and competition among ecosystem players.”

