Bharti Airtel, India’s communications solutions provider, has joined a select group of companies to be empanelled by Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) India’s National Incident Response Centre for cyber Incidents across India.

With this empanelment, Airtel will be able to offer its cyber security solutions to Union and State Governments as well as Public Sector entities, in addition to corporate customers. Airtel provides end-to-end managed security services to enterprise customers under Airtel Secure, which combines Airtel’s robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships.

As part of Airtel Secure, Airtel has set up a state-of-the-art Security Intelligence Centre with access to advanced technology and AI / ML tools to track and mitigate potential online threats. From end point protection, email protection to cloud DDOS protection and more, Airtel Secure has created the comprehensive solutions portfolio through strategic partnerships with global providers such as Cisco, Radware, VMWare, and Forcepoint.

Ajay Chitkara, director & CEO Airtel Business, says, “Airtel is trusted by over one million enterprises of all sizes. The CERT empanelment is a major milestone in our journey to becoming the preferred partner for enterprises when it comes to security, which is a top priority in today’s digitally connected world.”

