Event date: April 20-21, 2021

Online, Virtual

FutureNet World returns for the 3rd edition on April 20-21. The event brings together a global audience of senior telco executives to discuss the strategic and commercial considerations and decisions that CSPs are making today and the implications for the network. ‘Network Automation and AI’ is the umbrella topic of the event, a key foundational pillar for the next wave of growth in the telecoms market.

The agenda is focused on 6 core themes: The Network of the Future and the Future Telco; Delivering on the 5G & EDGE promise; Intelligent Orchestration and Service Assurance; The Open Telco & Automation; Automation & AI: Operational Transformation and Towards Autonomous Networks.

If you are an operator or analyst you can attend for free by registering here. However because Vanilla Plus has partnered with FutureNet World 2021 we are able to offer a 25% discount on the current price for all other attendees. Just book your place using code VPV2021.