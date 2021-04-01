David Trachy of Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic, a provider in data storage and data management solutions, has published its annual “Data Storage Outlook” report,. This explores how the world manages, accesses, uses and preserves its ever-expanding data repositories.

This sixth edition of the report predicts the data storage strategies, architectures and technologies that will enable the protection, management and preservation of historical, current and future data for generations to come. Spectra’s 2021 Data Storage Outlook report provides forecasts for several data storage technologies, including flash, magnetic disk, tape, hybrid cloud, persistent memory and optical, along with a view into future technologies.

“The pandemic has made predicting the future an uncertain task, but even so, it is vital that data storage technology manufacturers and users of data alike have access to insights to help them anticipate future technologies, applications, use cases and costs, as accurate planning today is critical to achieving success tomorrow,” says Spectra Logic senior director of emerging markets, David Trachy.

Report highlights include:

Flash: Flash vendors will increasingly rely on the string-stacking technique, where multi-layer flash dies are connected together to create a flash chip with more layers. This may result in fewer cost decreases in flash. System and cloud providers will take advantage of the zone-based interface (enabling the physical placement of data into zones matching the performance needs of the data) to get longer life, better performance and greater capacity out of their flash assets.

The two predominant industry provider in disk are taking drastically different strategies in moving to higher capacity drives, with one entirely focused on HAMR (as the entire future roadmap of disk is dependent upon it), and the other focused on a more incremental approach, utilising eMAMR, MAMR and HAMR. SMR (shingled magnetic recording) versions of these drives will further improve capacity by 20% making them very attractive to system and cloud providers.

LTO-9 tape will be shipping later this year with a capacity point of 18TB per cartridge, a 50% capacity increase over LTO-8. A new de facto standard interface has emerged that, when supported by tape system suppliers, would greatly expand the number of applications that could utilise tape.

LTO-9 tape will be shipping later this year with a capacity point of 18TB per cartridge, a 50% capacity increase over LTO-8. A new de facto standard interface has emerged that, when supported by tape system suppliers, would greatly expand the number of applications that could utilise tape. Hybrid Perpetual Storage : The onset of new hybrid storage systems will allow for utilising either cloud and/or on-premise processing capabilities, while providing for the long-term retention of the raw and refined data of that processing, independent of where that processing occurs.

: The onset of new hybrid storage systems will allow for utilising either cloud and/or on-premise processing capabilities, while providing for the long-term retention of the raw and refined data of that processing, independent of where that processing occurs. Persistent Memory: Persistent memory based on 3D XPoint technology, now readily available for purchase in a variety of capacities, has the potential to be highly disruptive to the DRAM marketplace.

Spectra continues to envision a logical two-tier architecture comprised of multiple storage types, with the primary tier’s storage requirements satisfied entirely through solid-state disk (SSD) storage technologies, and the secondary storage tier fulfilled by magnetic disk, tape and cloud deployed as object storage, either on-premise or in the cloud.

With unprecedented conditions taking place over the past year due to COVID-19, presenting new risks and exposing companies to vulnerabilities as a result of having to adjust to becoming almost totally virtual overnight, this latest edition of Spectra’s Data Storage Outlook report highlights the importance of embodying a resilient “dare-to-dare” attitude, encouraging organisations to plan ahead, pivot fast and innovate anew, despite challenges that may be ahead on their technology journey.

To download Spectra Logic’s full “2021 Data Storage Outlook” report,Click here.

